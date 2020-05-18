Transcript for FBI finds Al Qaeda link to Pensacola naval base shooting suspect: Attorney General

We now have a clear understanding of Al somewhere on these association's. And activities in the years months and days. Leading up his attack. Indeed the information from the phones has already. Proved invaluable. In protecting. The American people. A counterterrorism. Operation targeting eight Q8. Al-Maliki. One of out somewhere armies overseas associates. Was recently conducted. In Yemen. We will not hesitate to act against those who harm Americans. We're. Here today because of a tragic reminder of just how brave. How imminent the terrorism threat still it is. And al-Qaeda in the Arabian Peninsula associate murder of three people. And wounding eight others right here in America. As the attorney general describes the rape combination of skill and determination. The men and women of the FBI have succeeded. In accessing the terrorists to phones both of which he tried to destroy. Our investigation. Into December's terror attack in Pensacola continues. So there are limits on what I can say today but this is an important moment. An important case it's important. Because. But what accessing the evidence of this killer's phones allows us to do to protect the American people. In just a short time we finally access that evidence we and our partners have already. Put it to good use. Among other steps we've taken just a moment ago you heard the attorney general described the recent counterterrorism operation. Targeting Abdul Al-Maliki. One of the overseas a Q8. That ouch I'm Ronnie associated with flaw here in the United States. It's also important because it underlines just how serious our fight against terrorism is. And how vital it is for the FBI to maintain its on flagging vigilance. Against threat. The evidence we've been able to develop. From the killers devices shows that the Pensacola attack was actually the brutal culmination. Of years of planning and preparation by a long time AQAP associate. The new evidence shows that ouch I'm Ronnie had radicalized not. After training here in the United States but at least as far back as 2015.

