Transcript for FBI foils terror plot for multiple target in California

Earlier this morning a federal judge unsealed a criminal complaint. Charging a San Fernando Valley man with plotting a terror attack. Designed to inflict mass casualties. At a political rally that took place in Long Beach this past Sunday. The complaint charges mark Steven. Dominica Domingo. 126 year old resident of Reseda. With a felony offense of providing an attempting to provide material support. To terrorists. Mr. Domingo is the United States army's former united states army soldier who served in Afghanistan. There's also a recent convert to Islam. Mr. Domingo is scheduled to make his initial appearance. Today at 2 o'clock in federal court here in Los Angeles. Members of the GT TF specifically. Special agents with the FBI and officers of the Los Angeles police department. Arrested mr. Domingo. Friday night after he finalize plans to conduct his terrorist attack. He was taken into custody after he took receipt. Of what he thought were pressure cooker bombs. And after he traveled to Long Beach to survey the site where he intended where his intended victims. Were to congregate. Mr. Domingo had requested the construction of improvised explosive devices. Which he planned to use in the attack. He allegedly purchased several 103. Inch long males. To be used in IUDs. Got shrapnel specifically because the nails were long enough. To penetrate the human body. And puncture internal organs. But fortunately the IUDs they planned to use weren't actual bombs. They were inert devices provided by the FBI that pose no danger to the public. They were delivered by a person. Mr. Domingo thought was a confederate. But who was in fact an undercover law enforcement officer. I want to emphasize that there is no ongoing threat to the public related to this matter. There are no known co conspirators. To mr. Domingo was under constant surveillance by authorities. As he prepared his attacked. In short. This is a case in which law enforcement was able to identify a man consumed with hate and bent on mass murder. And stop him before he could carry out his attack. Nevertheless. The criminal case outlines a chilling terrorism plot. That developed over the past two months and targeted innocent Americans. That he expected to gather this past weekend. At times mr. Domingo said that he wanted to kill Jews as they walk to synagogue. At other times he said he wanted to kill and target police officers. Attacked a military facilities or check or attacked crowds at the Santa Monica Pier. Even wanted to murder a neighborhood. Which she did what she said could serve as a prelude to a much larger attack. All of these plans were related to mr. Domingo is stated belief in violent Jihad. And that Americans should pay for attacks on Muslims around the world. Following me tactic to mosques in New Zealand last month. She wrote quo. There must be retribution unquote. Earlier mr. Domingo wrote quote. America needs another Vegas event unquote. Referring to the 2017. Mass shooting in Las Vegas that chills 59 people. Mr. Domingo repeatedly spoke. About becoming a martyr. And at one point he said he would pledge allegiance to crisis. If they managed to create a presence in the United States. The criminal complaint describes how the FBI learned of mr. Dominguez online support for violent Jihad. And his aspirations to conduct a terrorist attack in the Los Angeles area. In response. The GAT TF introduced an undercover source who had a series of meetings and mr. Domingo. And recorded conversations. To document his clients. The terror plot plot culminated. With plans to bomb innocent people causing dozens of deaths and serious injuries so. As detailed in the criminal complaint. Over the past week mr. Domingo finalized his plans it took him specific steps to implement the terrorist plot. He drove to multiple stores to purchase the nails are the order be placed inside the IDB's. And made sure they were delivered to the purported bomb maker. Further offering to buy additional parts but I CDs can needed. Inspected remote control devices that he hoped could be used to detonate. The bombs. From a distance. He even considered a back up plan to target another political rally. In the case the primary target Long Beach was canceled or delayed. Even as he lamented that the backup site was an an open location. Which would impact a which would minimize the impact of the blast. According to court documents. Mr. Domingo carefully considered implementing the plan. Specifically saying he wanted to sleep on it for a few days. He then gave the final go ahead last Thursday. And the dummy bombs were delivered Friday evening during a final meeting with the two undercover operatives. Mr. Domingo received instructions on how to detonate the devices she believed to be bombs and then he drove of the two purported can veterans to Long Beach. Where they walked around the area of the plan to rally. To find places to plant the bombs or crowds were likely to gather in order to inflict the maximum number of deaths. He was arrested shortly thereafter. This case demonstrates the value of the joint terrorism task force in the cooperative efforts. A federal and local law enforcement agencies. Diligent work by the FBI was the first step in uncovering. And ultimately disrupting pay terrorist plot. That had the potential. To cause significant bloodshed. From there are all levels of law enforcement work together to uncover and disrupt the plot that sought to do lose significant damage to the people of the United States.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.