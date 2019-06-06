Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}
Transcript for FBI unveils docs related to 1970s Bigfoot probe
It's time to check the pulse starting with a man who push the FBI to help in the search for bigfoot. Who isn't giving up hope of finding the monster. Newly released documents from the 1970s. Revealed Peter Bernard convince the vero to test hair samples to determine. If they belonged to bigfoot but it turned out they weren't just from India. Solve Byrne is still searching. Even at cameras set up any organ mountains just in case but he may find the ambiance de.
