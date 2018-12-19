Transcript for FBI wiretap recorded suspect in 2017 Halloween truck attack for 3 years prior

And the man who allegedly carried out the deadliest terror attack in New York since nine elevenths was recorded on FBI wiretap on the eve of the incidents. That's according to court filings by defense lawyers the documents show us a floral Sipe off was overheard on conversations with FBI targets the night before the attack and many more prior to that -- office charged with driving a truck down a Manhattan by Pratt killing eight people. The filings didn't reveal if he made any direct terroristic threats.

