Federal prosecutors charge Ryan Routh with attempted assassination of Donald Trump

Judge Aileen Cannon, the Trump-appointed judge who threw out Trump’s classified documents case, has been randomly assigned to oversee the Ryan Routh case.

September 25, 2024

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live