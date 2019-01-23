Federal workers feel shutdown's impact

On day 33 of the longest-ever federal shutdown, people who live in federally subsidized housing fear they could end up on the street.
2:17 | 01/23/19

Transcript for Federal workers feel shutdown's impact

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

