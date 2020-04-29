Feds slam 'Pharma Bro' Martin Shkreli's attempt to leave prison to find COVID-19 cure

More
Shkreli, who became infamous for hiking the price of a lifesaving HIV drug from $13.50 a pill to $750 a pill, was indicted in 2015 on multiple securities fraud charges.
0:44 | 04/29/20

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Feds slam 'Pharma Bro' Martin Shkreli's attempt to leave prison to find COVID-19 cure
This. Okay. News its. Okay. Good.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"0:44","description":"Shkreli, who became infamous for hiking the price of a lifesaving HIV drug from $13.50 a pill to $750 a pill, was indicted in 2015 on multiple securities fraud charges.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/US","id":"70413034","title":"Feds slam 'Pharma Bro' Martin Shkreli's attempt to leave prison to find COVID-19 cure","url":"/US/video/feds-slam-pharma-bro-martin-shkrelis-attempt-leave-70413034"}