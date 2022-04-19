'It doesn't feel real': Trevor Reed's parents react to his return home

ABC News' Linsey Davis speaks with Trevor Reed's parents, Joey and Paula, about his release from Russia, their concerns about his health and how they never lost hope to bring him back home.

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live