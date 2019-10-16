Transcript for Felicity Huffman begins prison sentence

When we want to some of the aids in the varsity blues college admissions scandal on actors Felicity Huffman. Has reported to a federal prison in northern California to serve her time behind bars for the next. Fourteen days and are can't whitworth is right there in Dublin California. With the updates came out what do we know about what her life will be like there. So you consider right behind me and that is actually the prison where she was dropped off by her husband actor William H Macy's that she spent her first night there last night and we're told from sources closest facility that she's in general population but she does have roommates were also told. And only thing she did bring with her was a Bible and a piece of jewelry valued at less than a hundred dollars. Also she will quickly start her job in the kitchen. In food service so this is really get her first full late in full day there's a Desperate Housewives star. Pleaded guilty to paying 151000. Dollars to have a Procter correct her daughter's SET answers. So while she's here for two weeks she's about 350 miles from our home in Los Angeles and were told that every day then meets wake up at 5 AM. They have to adhere to a strict dress code that includes khaki pants and a blouse with a brown T shirt underneath. I Kimberly if you're wondering on the prison menu. Bran flakes for breakfast breaded fish sandwiches for lunch and Salisbury. Steak for dinner Al also -- million the day to day operations here we're told that she'll be able to you. And do some hobbies things like a crush a origami may be even. Scrapbooking. So those are some of the things that they'll be spending their day doing but once she is released here she will still have to serve a year's probation and also tune in fifty hours of community service. And get 30000 dollar fine but if you don't mind warning lock plan could be facing a much tougher sentence. We're told that her and her husband they could face up to forty years behind bars as they are still fighting this they of course pleading not guilty. Did you states Puerto here as president some. Yes there. The prosecutors are saying that they could spend up to forty years behind bars and what they're telling us it is that if more allotment is convicted they probably ask for a higher sentence for her. Then they did. For Felicity Huffman and while soliciting Hoffman is finishing out her sentence or she's going to go home and restart her life and Lauren loch Lin still has huge battle on her hands. Yes and so we know felicity was one of the first parents to be sentenced and my guess we'll all wait to see what happens to the rest of the people involved in this. Can't wait worth right there in Dublin California thank you so much for the update us.

