Transcript for Felicity Huffman reports to prison for 14-day sentence

Actress Felicity Huffman began her sentence at the federal correctional institution in Dublin California today Huffman was ordered to spend fourteen days behind bars. For her role in. 30000 dollars. And finds reform 250 hours of community service she pleading guilty miracle to paying 151000 dollars to in this scheme to boost her daughter's SAT scores. Hoffman is the first of more than thirty parents charged in the criminal case to begin serving. Percent.

