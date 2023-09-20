First female NFL official on her career: 'Dream big, please work hard'

ABC News’ Linsey Davis spoke with former NFL referee Shannon Eastin about her experience in football detailed in her new book "Lady Ref: Making Calls in a Man’s World."

September 20, 2023

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live