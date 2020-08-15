'Ferdinand' the bull chases firefighters as they battle California blaze

More
A bull chased these Ventura County firefighters down a road while they were battling the Lake Fire. Luckily no one was injured.
0:27 | 08/15/20

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for 'Ferdinand' the bull chases firefighters as they battle California blaze

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"0:27","description":"A bull chased these Ventura County firefighters down a road while they were battling the Lake Fire. Luckily no one was injured.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/US","id":"72387662","title":"'Ferdinand' the bull chases firefighters as they battle California blaze","url":"/US/video/ferdinand-bull-chases-firefighters-battle-california-blaze-72387662"}