Transcript for Fetus discovered inside empty airplane bathroom at New York's La Guardia airport

A we're gonna turn down of that disturbing discovery on board a plane at LaGuardia Airport. Cleaning crews found the fetus inside one of the plane's bathrooms. Eyewitness News reporter AJ Roxy is at reporting or with the latest on this investigation. AJ. Center that troubling discovery aboard American Airlines flight 1942 sent shock waves here throughout LaGuardia this morning. As police and medical examiner poll here to terminal B to investigate. Now there was a flight on American flight that was delayed for hours because of this as authorities were trying to piece together exactly what happened aboard this Airbus 321. That landed from Charlotte just before eleven Monday night a cleaning crew discovered the underdeveloped fetus in one of the plane's lavatory is just before 6 PM Tuesday. A spokesman for American says they've there were no reports of anyone sick or having any medical issues prior to the plane's landing. The medical examiner and police spent several hours investigating the incident which caused a ripple effect of delays to at least one outgoing American flight. Passengers we spoke with was stunned to hear about happens. Sock being big headed floods the president when he found anything earlier because. That the Boston there's something that people used frequently. It is kind of I don't know I extended the statements. Tara. American Airlines issued the following statement saying as we continue to learn more about this tragic and sensitive situation. We are working actively with law enforcement on the investigation. That plane has also been removed to a hangar and I'm told at this point there are no other text to American flights at this hour flight to LaGuardia agent lost channel seven Eyewitness News.

