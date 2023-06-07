Fights break out at school board meeting over Pride month recognition

Officials say protesters for and against the resolution gathered outside the Glendale Unified School District Headquarters for the last school board meeting of the year.

June 7, 2023

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live