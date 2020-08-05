Fire blazes in Florida swamp

Firefighters responded to a massive fire that quickly burned through Five Mile Swamp in Florida, prompting evacuations as the blaze reportedly destroyed dozens of structures.
0:39 | 05/08/20

Fire blazes in Florida swamp

