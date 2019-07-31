Fire breaks out at Houston-area Exxon Mobil refinery

More
This fire is the latest in a series of fires in Texas involving the petrochemical industry.
2:12 | 07/31/19

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Fire breaks out at Houston-area Exxon Mobil refinery
--

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"2:12","description":"This fire is the latest in a series of fires in Texas involving the petrochemical industry. ","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/US","id":"64687621","title":"Fire breaks out at Houston-area Exxon Mobil refinery","url":"/US/video/fire-breaks-houston-area-exxon-mobil-refinery-64687621"}