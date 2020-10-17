Transcript for Fire continues in Colorado as cold blasts Midwest and Northeast

Good morning went and fire whether or not a silly improving their California Colorado to seize really getting hit hard this year both with record numbers. And this is the camera peak fire want to show you this reader actually starting backfires trying to controlled in any way they can editorial largest. A fire in Colorado history. With so over a 170000. Acres burned they do have 50% containment but as is huge and look at the smoke plumes commanded us this is Loveland Colorado. And the wins they're gonna be such that the red flag warnings or will remain posted Nassau the only fire that is burning across the yet inner mountain west so smoky go across the the high country of Colorado Wednesday could just over 2030 miles an hour and steamboat that's close of one of the fires net and the smoke in Denver. Is was back and air quality is horror horrific there. Much like we saw in California just weaker so we're go and some of that smoke it's going to be pushed off towards the so in a lot of people and east of the Rockies have seen some it is at Hazen smoke and bad air quality. As his record setting wildfire season continues we'll talk more about what's going on a Californian as cold morning just little bit but first here's your local weather.

