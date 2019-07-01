Transcript for Firefighter falls to his death responding to call

FDNY investigators are expected to be. Back on this scene this morning to try and figure out. Exactly how this went so horribly wrong this horrible accident happened on a bridge that cost them build based here. It's part of the bell parkway let's show you his picture once again this is thirty year old. Stephen Pollard a probationary firefighter with only that it and you'll have experienced. With letter company's seventy you're Brooklyn. FTY commissioner Daniel micro says Pollack was responding to a car accident last night on the west downside of the Belt Parkway. He was on the east downside and crossed the Jersey barrier to try and help. Apparently unaware that there was I roughly three foot gap in between. As they were. Going to help that the victims at that action. Firefighter Pollard. Slipped through a gap in that and that roadway. And fell to the ground approximately 52 people. And so Pollard Heath fell onto a hoard a patch of sand he would take it to Kings County Hospital. Where he was pronounced dead over next.

