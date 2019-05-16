Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}
Coming up next:
{{nextVideo.title}}
{{nextVideo.description}}
Skip to this video now
Transcript for Firefighter shot and killed responding to call
Within the fire service and and basically all of your protective services it's it's a brotherhood a sisterhood. You know Ed. You're around people that. That understanding. What you see every day and what should go through an end. Sadly we all understand. What they're feeling when you lose somebody in the line of duty.
This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.
{"duration":"0:40","description":"The 14-year veteran of the Appleton Fire Department died after he was rushed to a local hospital, the department said in a statement posted to Facebook.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/US","id":"63073655","title":"Firefighter shot and killed responding to call","url":"/US/video/firefighter-shot-killed-responding-call-63073655"}