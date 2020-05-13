Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}
Coming up next:
{{nextVideo.title}}
{{nextVideo.description}}
Skip to this video now
Transcript for Firefighters in California contain multiple grass fires
--
This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.
{"duration":"0:36","description":"Strong winds whipped up flames late Tuesday night.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/US","id":"70663088","title":"Firefighters in California contain multiple grass fires ","url":"/US/video/firefighters-california-multiple-grass-fires-70663088"}