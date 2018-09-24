Transcript for Firefighters rescue boy's birthday when guests cancel

French sometimes have a unique way blew me. The one between Jackson read. In the Harrisburg firefighters let's pick it shows what or the started with several cancellations on the daily of his third birthday party. Around 7 o'clock in the morning answer getting text messages that you know children are says they are going to be able to go out of their minds we invited we have sevens but canceled. His mother says she had no idea what to do except ask here's the fire broke with tour that. Would you mind just in a couple minutes and thoughts popping you like playing with our panel look at the gauges in the levers. Jackson got much more that he ever expected it. The crew threw him a birthday party. Loving him like one of their own as a parent I was thinking about how devastating was on both sides if that they emotional you know for her and for everyone in knows uplifting for all of us this to see. Depreciation and has no words for how much I appreciate. Them and make him a fun day a special thing. Stephanie sonoco. Eager. Channel nine Eyewitness News.

