Firefighters rescue man and dog from frozen pond

More
The dog's owner had fallen into the water after trying to rescue his pet using a canoe, which tipped over.
1:41 | 01/21/20

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Firefighters rescue man and dog from frozen pond
I. Action in all don't let. Yeah. On. And act older Americans polled thought Max. Well. A war right now. Why. Yeah. Vehicles.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"1:41","description":"The dog's owner had fallen into the water after trying to rescue his pet using a canoe, which tipped over.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/US","id":"68425726","title":"Firefighters rescue man and dog from frozen pond","url":"/US/video/firefighters-rescue-man-dog-frozen-pond-68425726"}