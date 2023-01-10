Fisk University becomes 1st HBCU team to compete in NCAA gymnastics

Fisk University gymnast Jordynn Cromartie and the team’s head coach, Corrinne Tarver, talk about the effort to bring a gymnastics team from a historically Black university to NCAA competition.

January 10, 2023

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live