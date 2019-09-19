Flash floods dump more than 2 feet of rain in Texas

More
The flooding in Winnie forced evacuations and home rescues
0:28 | 09/19/19

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Flash floods dump more than 2 feet of rain in Texas
--

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"0:28","description":"The flooding in Winnie forced evacuations and home rescues","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/US","id":"65720072","title":"Flash floods dump more than 2 feet of rain in Texas","url":"/US/video/flash-floods-dump-feet-rain-texas-65720072"}