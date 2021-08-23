Transcript for Flash floods kill at least 21 people in Tennessee after 17 inches of rain

Or about what the people need there. In Waverly the mayor now joining us buddy Frazier on the phone with more on the recovery. Mr. mayor we know a lot of people volunteered to help with the search and rescue tell us what they are doing right now she and are they making any progress. Yes. Search efforts are still alive still very very active at the camp as changed some bought. We now have 22. Individuals that while Serb ally in this and they up. And our lives you know mechanic or is that we're looking about it being an toderat now. There were open before the day is no way that we can get their listeners and even other. So what is your biggest concern is it that people are still in sight the homes give us an idea of what exactly. Your search and rescue volunteers are doing are they going home to hall where they looking underneath the rob sad. Yes we started doing started at home home search just immediately after this advance. Call and that in vehicle's also. Some vehicles have been difficult to get to because they are stale and how water that that's getting better as we speak. Some of these debris areas all our bridges are extremely large. But to be very very cautious and remove him that debris weeks alike that we will. I've been up additional victims as we begin to move it degree away from Leah. From our bridges. I'm and in for those that have lost their homes how are you providing shelter for those families and individuals there. Our local churches are always look for Latin and may have made push Korean action we have shelters set up. Impounded it's to our churches. Other churches or or off from their aid and assistance also. The Red Cross there at crawls is here. We've had enough Oreo support from all our communities and metal and that as well as west and the city. Our state government got work here literally scores of homes site yesterday along liberal Q my state senators. Center Hagerty and senator backward along we're congressman. Can't agree. Solo at an outpour of support. A lot of able to lower late last night that the president Biden has addressed the situation also. It's such a deficit situation there's just saying no way at a local we pitched for to handle yet. The recovery or best for the retail there's room get we get lost her but even years and this shipping costs. So mayor what do you need right now LL when as you heard Lopez our correspondent there explained how folks were caught off guard there was just no way to prepare for this. Eight you are talking about the devastation and and just the desperate need right now for support. What is it is if food is it water folks are watching right now in listening to you what do you need how can people support you. We're we have BN loyal blast when food and and Bob and water are not just or water supply. It is still not not its peak capacity. We have a set the letter to yell well now one out water. And there are going to be that way perk. First for several for several days. Then a bottom up supply. What all the water come into an area. We have major issues all our waste water treatment side at all so. There where there were at risk and that at all hours Citi infrastructure. This pretty well took away everything that we had that we work well well well the crisis. We lost our public work sure so LT. Not most all of the art equipment that was that was then that facility. We came very close to losing two of our employees. In that they were at that complex when it's when that's what he had only open Monday morning. As far as it is a long term needs I'm very concerned about housing like most other communities we had a very limited. It's supply housing. And this is taken out a very large sections. Housing. And and grammys to expand credit the majority have it will not be able to be rehabilitated. Or. Marie bill so. So how nothing is going to be is going to be our number number one issue that's through work opened this relates. Even next days and weeks and months ready it. Well we'll be doing everything we can't keep this story alive and bring attention to the needs. Of your area and surrounding areas as well mayor buddy Frazier their Waverly Tennessee thank you so much it. For your time this morning. Your average you bet.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.