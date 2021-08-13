-
Now Playing: CDC expected to recommend booster shots for immunocompromised after FDA authorization
-
Now Playing: Washington state reports first murder hornet sighting of 2021
-
Now Playing: ‘Triple threat’ of severe weather across the country
-
Now Playing: FDA authorizes boosters for immunocompromised people ahead of CDC panel meeting
-
Now Playing: Summer storms and extreme heat expected today
-
Now Playing: FDA approves Pfizer and Moderna booster shots for immunodeficient
-
Now Playing: US sends troops to Afghanistan as crisis intensifies
-
Now Playing: Taliban claims capture of more crucial Afghan cities
-
Now Playing: ABC News Live Prime: Thursday, August 12, 2021
-
Now Playing: MLB recreates ‘Field of Dreams’ for ultimate throwback game
-
Now Playing: US Census reveals changes in population, diversity
-
Now Playing: Man charged for attacking Capitol officer on Jan. 6
-
Now Playing: Britney Spears’ father agrees to step down as her conservator
-
Now Playing: Dallas official: ‘Your liberty and freedom does not extend to harming your neighbor’
-
Now Playing: Oregon governor: ‘We are taking action’ on climate change
-
Now Playing: By the Numbers: Wasted vaccine doses
-
Now Playing: FDA plans to authorize 3rd vaccine shot for immunocompromised
-
Now Playing: The Rundown: Top headlines today: Aug. 12, 2021
-
Now Playing: Arkansas doctor: Unvaccinated parents ‘creating part of the problem’