24/7 Coverage of Breaking News and Live Events.

Return to Live Coverage

Floodwaters inundate New York City bus

Footage shows New York City bus passengers forced to stand on seats as the remnants of Ida slammed the Northeast.

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live