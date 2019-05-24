Transcript for Florida executes serial killer

Well Michael blitzer reporting in Rafer Florida at the Florida state prison where serial killer Bobby Joseph long was executed at 655. This afternoon by lethal injection I was in the execution chamber. Along with 26 other witnesses that included some survivors of long stand. Other victims barely members long was serial killer in the Tampa Bay region. In 1984. He killed at least ten women. And we do know that he raped at least forty others who was known as the classified ad racist because he would go after women that were selling items if he found them home. A loan he would rape them one of survivors told us today. That she lived the good life even after. All the horrific things that happened to her she was in the execution room with us she said she finally has closure and can move on with her husband. These lethal injection only took about ten minutes except for some mouth movements and twitching and it appeared as though long was just going to sleep. A Florida state prison officials say there were no major issues we are here at the fourth state prison and referred you're watching ABC news lives a Michael was.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.