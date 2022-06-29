Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis: Hurricane Ian expected to bring 'catastrophic flooding'

Officials urge people in southern Florida to evacuate as Hurricane Ian intensifies. Former FEMA Director Craig Fugate discusses what preparations are being made for the storm.

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live