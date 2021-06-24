Transcript for Florida governor holds press conference after building collapse

Hi everyone I'm Diana say they were coming on the air because Florida governor Ron Desantis is giving a press conference about the apartment building collapse. In Surfside Florida let's listen hinders. Miami Dade County. They were on that scene before we knew whether there'd be more collapse. We didn't know whether the building I had any structural integrity and they were ship hurting people to safety. And they absolutely safe people's lives and so we really appreciate all that they have done and that they're continuing to do. I had an opportunity to meet with the mayor about her team. As well as the mayor Surfside side and we just scored. Around the complex to be able to see. That in the TV doesn't do it justice and in it is really really. I dramatic to see the collapse of other massive structure like that. Right now we have that fire rescue today are due in search and rescue mode. There are trying to identify survivors I know they have made contact. Com that was found and there they are doing everything they can to save lives and that is ongoing. I'm they're not gonna arrest and so thanks for what they're doing we're just over their got this thing some of that some of the folks who just had a change of shift. But they've really stepped up. How were also about making sure that the people that have been displaced. I have a place to go we're going to be visiting. The senator up further north are Collins avenue after this but we are happy to report. That through the help of the Red Cross we have short term. Hotels that set up for these folks and an obviously we're gonna work with the city and county. It's safe to make sure that there's any longer term needs that that we can be helpful in any way we can this is not necessarily going to be immediate in terms. What ended up happening but I know that they are gonna have engineers looking at this. I wanted to try to identify what would of what happened in what was the problematic down. Currency so that it probably ya gonna have those answers immediately. But I know that they are diligently going to be working to be able to do that itself it's a it's a tragic day some of those folks. There were able to you to go from safety we we think the fire rescue for what they did it to be able to put themselves on the line to help other folks they're still hard at work. We still have hope to be able not to identify. An additional survivors and that the state of Florida we're offering any assistance that we can read. Done some with the Florida Department of Transportation. Miami Dade's got a great team and say they've got a lot of resources that they're bringing to bear what we're standing by to help in any way we can. Com and interviews are director of emergency management Kevin got three he's gets a few words. Now we're also gonna hear from mayor pop up. And then I think mayor Gary you're gonna hear from the mayor Surfside down as well so haven't. Very good afternoon Kevin go through the Florida division of emergency management just giving up update on what's going on what state resources. We do have members of the state emergency response team that have been activated and are working this that this event. They include members from obviously the chief financial officers office with the state fire Marshall and yes of sixteen. That includes individuals from the Florida reform law enforcement are long portion reserve resources for millions of sixteenth that also includes our disobeyed. Help the medical. As well as our DOT partners. So we've got about five different state agencies involved right now that are assisting local. County and City Governments on responding to this event. Right now the biggest asses and asked for his traffic control devices from DOT DOT is filling those resources right now. Again we will be here. As long as we need to be too good continue to assist the local county municipal government with the Lebanese they have a thank you. So this is the incredible unimaginable situation that none of us could have predicted but we have the right people on the job. Our team ads and my negate fire rescue has dealt with. Collapse situations before their dogs are trained they have been on the scene since they got the call at 1:38 this morning. And they are doing a fantastic job they were able to rescue. And it's so many from the buildings the intact building that collapsed building. And to end really and incredible that at this time we've only identified one person. As as having passed so we are very very hopeful we'll continue the search and rescue operation. We've also evacuated the two side buildings and we're working with the Red Cross with our own social service agency. Park police and fire departments to make sure that those people or property situated. The leadership here of the city mayor has been phenomenal he's been on the scene since early this morning as well as neighboring mayors they've all come. To help. Fit with their police departments with their own their own moral support and and present also this is a predominantly. Jewish community and lead the rabbis and chaplains on hand. The operation that it will be visiting in shortly be the for the community center. People are getting the support that they need not only are they getting hotel rooms they're getting help put their medicines. Live with blankets with clothing and because of course there they are with with nothing they were evacuated in the night. Anyone who was looking for a missing loved one anyone with information we have a hotline. 3056141819. To 3056141819. And this is how we are going about continuing this operation with the support. Family members are also going to be receiving family members were going to accommodate them. So stay tuned as well for for that. And literally half of that building was not there in the so we're working hard the there's not a lot of little search site can do except ring the alarm bell and we ring the alarm bell. And mayor combo and sent to calvary as did the governor. And that has made all the difference in the world they've got resources like you can't believe here. We've got dogs we got the equipment and we're gonna do our very best to save as many people in that pile of rubble as we possibly can so thank you mayor. Thank you governor. Tells me there anyway yes. Leno and check back it would affect helium and get a Monday and we anything I don't muscle development. Look at eating certain signs normally Nagorno and it bounced back you. I don't know it an employee. We just heard from Florida governor Rhonda sentence Miami Dade County mayor Danielle living Cobb as well as the mayor of Surfside Florida about this apartment building collapse. They say the apartment building and roughly 135. Units and it half of those. They collapse right now still only one person. Reported dead at least 35 people have been rescued but an unknown number of people are still missing we heard from the governor that rescue teams are still inside the building still trying to find as many survivors as they can. For the governor tells us TV just doesn't do this justice he says seeing the damage in person. In his words it is really traumatic need to see again that was the governor of Florida Rhonda stances he says it's still not clear what caused this collapse. But he's off race offering of resources. Of the state anything mistake can do to help at this point the governor says. They will do. And those authorities and the again the mayor of Miami Dade County the mayor of Serbs and Florida where this happened. And the governor -- humans first responders who showed up at an have been conducting his rescue mission since roughly 1 o'clock in the morning this building collapse in the middle of the night most of the people inside no doubt we're sleeping. That's still don't know again how many people are missing or exactly how many people were inside the building but we did hear from the mayor answer said earlier as well as a building manager that they expect that the building was reasonably. Full day. At the time so again firefighters are still inside trying to pull people from the rubble. Half of the building collapse the other happening it was still standings they were able to rescue several people. I'm from the home. Those apartments that are still. Still standing but that too is a complicated rescue mission again because of the height of the building in the fact that they're still concerned that the buildings not stable so his top firefighters earlier with their latter's pulling people off balconies that we're still intact. But again the officials there are warning people to try to stay away from the area because they do worry about the possibility of a secondary collapse of the building still. Is not stable so let's listen for a second to see if they answer any questions. So again we just heard from Florida governor Iran Desantis as well as the mayors of Miami Dade county and Surfside Florida. I giving a press conference there on an apartment building collapsed there in Surfside. Is a seaside town it's that six miles away from Miami Beach. And we're now also seeing some new video from the moment of this collapse this was captured on security camera. From the adjacent building you can see what looks like the middle of the building first goes down. And then you see another portion of the building goes down it sort of an L shaped building. And again we're here and a half of that building collapse you can see. The debris coming up a lot of residents who witnesses described the smoke in the dust in the air and then realizing the level of the damage only once that dust. Cleared out rescuers are are not only trying to. Get people out of the apartments that remained intact but also trying to find survivors in the rubble so far we know of at least two. That have been pulled from the rubble again over 35 at least 35 people rescued in total so far but. But two people pulled from the rubble including. A ten year old boy won the first people rescued. In this incident. So we're gonna be continuing. Two would give you updates on that but the big concern right now is the possibility. Of a secondary collapse officials there are saying that the building still not stable and again they still don't know. What brought the building now but despite those concerns firefighters are inside putting their lives and align. Trying to pull out as many survivors. As we can.

