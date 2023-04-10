Florida man ordered back to prison for 1989 murder

Crosley Green, 65, must report back to prison by April 17 for the carjacking murder of Charles “Chip” Flynn.

April 10, 2023

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live