Florida residents recovering amid Hurricane Helene’s aftermath

Florida residents are just beginning to assess the damage after Hurricane Helene. Candace Donnelly, a homeowner from Tampa, Florida, joins ABC News Live to recount her experience during the storm.

September 28, 2024

