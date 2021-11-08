Transcript for Florida school board to require pre-K-12 masks with parental exemption

Superintendent rocky Hannah and to some school board members were ready to put their paychecks on the line to protect the health and safety of Leon County schoolchildren. Superintendent can I read a letter from commissioner Richard Corcoran with the Florida department of education and forming school leaders. The apartment withhold funds. An equal amount to this Howard for the superintendent of schools and all members of the Cold War. This district leaders and forced a mask mandate with no opt out. Just prior to the meeting parents would've had to provide it petitions signatory to opt their talent out of mask wearing which at least one appearance as has proven difficult. Doctor. Being bombarded. You're calling. And it won't multiple aren't turning it through and then when that there. Again and this is part. With parents facing this roadblock. And district leaders potentially having to go without pay superintendent Hanna looked for the best way to stay within the state Lau while keeping schools safe. Matt requiring a little there. You know our air tests sign the document here's our house we get archer. You do as Bruno as. And a school begins in a few short hours Hannah says Wareham mass tomorrow morning. It is an issue. It is not and it's a matter convenience or as a matter sunny outside. A medical issue ratings are. And we are staying and waiting to Wear a mask. Parents have until next Monday August 16 to complete and return the opt out form to their town's school.

