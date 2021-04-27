Florida's state Senate has passed the controversial "Don't Say Gay" Bill

The governor of Florda has seven days to sign the bill into law, while president and CEO of GLAAD, Sarah Kate Ellis, is speaking about the effects the measure could have on the LGBTQ community.

