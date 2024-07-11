Fmr. congresswoman on presidential presser, potential reactions from Democrats

ABC News' Linsey Davis speaks with former Rep. Jane Harman from California, discussing President Biden's press conference and how it might affect lawmakers' support for him.

July 11, 2024

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live