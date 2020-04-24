Footage released from shooting death of a bat-wielding civilian

Steven Taylor, 33, was shot and killed by an officer with the San Leandro Police Department in California as he was allegedly having a "mental health crisis," his lawyer says.
1:23 | 04/24/20

