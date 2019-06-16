Forceful arrest of 16-year-old caught on bodycam

Two Lansing Police Department officers have been placed on administrative leave while an Internal Affairs investigation is conducted.
1:37 | 06/16/19

Video Transcript
Transcript for Forceful arrest of 16-year-old caught on bodycam
