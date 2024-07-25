Former Uvalde schools police officer enters ‘not guilty’ plea

ABC News’ Mireya Villarreal reports on Adrian Gonzales' 29 charges of child endangerment for his role in the response to the 2022 Robb Elementary School mass shooting.

July 25, 2024

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live