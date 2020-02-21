-
Now Playing: Free tuition offered at USC for families making under $80K
-
Now Playing: Bloomberg under fire for past sexist remarks
-
Now Playing: NYC taxi commission accused of $810 million fraud
-
Now Playing: Police bodycam footage released of deadly Jersey City shooting
-
Now Playing: Suspect in Drew Carey’s ex-fiancé’s murder behind bars
-
Now Playing: Victoria’s Secret CEO steps down
-
Now Playing: Fallout after fiery Democratic debate, where candidates go from here
-
Now Playing: Mom of 2 missing kids arrested in Hawaii, held on $5M bond
-
Now Playing: Trump replaces top intelligence official amid news of 2020 election interference
-
Now Playing: Mother of missing Colorado boy speaks out, not giving up hope
-
Now Playing: New Mexico police officer saves choking baby
-
Now Playing: Former Congresswoman Katie Hill speaks out
-
Now Playing: The Rundown: Top headlines today: Feb. 20, 2020
-
Now Playing: Looking at Roger Stone’s sentencing by the numbers
-
Now Playing: ABC News presents ‘Running Mates’ with Chasten Buttigieg
-
Now Playing: Two political analysts dive deeper into last night’s debate
-
Now Playing: Last night’s Democratic debate saw candidates uniting against Michael Bloomberg
-
Now Playing: President moving to replace acting director of National Intelligence with a loyalist
-
Now Playing: President Trump's longtime associate Roger Stone sentenced to 40 months in prison
-
Now Playing: Pete Buttigieg’s husband on representing American voters