Transcript for Free tuition offered at USC for families making under $80K

After several years of scandal one of the most prominent private universities in the country says it will offer free tuition to low income students. University of Southern California says it will make tuition free this fall for students from families from an annual income of 80000 dollars or less. US he says it wants to compete for students who might choose to go to state schools with lower tuition 80000 dollars just about covers annual tuition and room and board USC.

