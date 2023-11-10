The future of international relations could shape the geography of space

ABC News' Erielle Reshef spoke with author Tim Marshall about his new book "The Future of Geography: How Competition in Space Will Change Our World."

November 10, 2023

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live