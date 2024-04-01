What 'gas station heroin' feels like and why it’s leading to bans

ABC News’ Reena Roy spoke with parents of loved ones who died with tianeptine in their system, while drugmakers defend the product as a safe antidepressant and criticize the FDA.

April 1, 2024

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live