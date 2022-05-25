Gas station manager accidentally sets gas to 69 cents per gallon

A California gas station manager was fired after accidentally setting the gas price to 69 cents per gallon when it was supposed to be $6.99 a gallon.

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live