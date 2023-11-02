They gave birth to stillborn babies. Then their paid maternal leave was revoked.

ABC News’ Elizabeth Schulze reports on the stories of mothers that had stillbirths and were forced to go back to work, and their ongoing efforts to change paid family leave legislation.

November 2, 2023

