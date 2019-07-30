Transcript for Gen. Hyten denies sexual misconduct allegations at confirmation hearing

But as I sit here today. As has been discussed I'm intensely aware of the allegations made against me could turn one most serious problems we have in the military sexual assault. It has been a painful time for me or Fenway. But I want to stay to you and to the American people in the strongest possible terms of these allegations are false. There were there were there was a very extensive thorough investigation of doctor Wilson described which revealed the truth and nothing happened ever. I'm also thankful this committee for all the time he took individually and together an executive session to study and understand the facts. I really think the integrity of both the investigation and the nomination process. Are critical not only for everybody involved but for our nation's citizens as well. So I stand by the truth. And I thank the committee for its unwavering commitment support tore national defense as well as the men and women who serve. When I disclosed in a hearing earlier this year that I too as a survivor of military sexual assault time and never saw myself in this position. As a 26 year veteran and member of this committee charged with oversight of our military and confirmation of nominees for senior military positions. I do not take the allegations made against Peyton lightly. Take an extremely seriously. And he treated them as such. Over the past three weeks I focused nearly solely on this issue in an effort to seek the truth. And grateful that the chairman the ranking member and this committee took a methodical. Objective approach and conducted a thorough review. As a result of exhaustive process an extreme due diligence. I have full confidence and airlines' ability to be the next vice chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff. To be clear this wasn't just a jump ball. Not a he said she said. Not a situation where we just couldn't prove what allegedly happened. I too believe that truth so matters in this country. And the full truth was revealed in this process. The truth is that general Hayden is innocent of these charges. Sexual assault happens in the military. It just didn't happen in this case. He served in one of the most important positions within our united states military overseeing our nuclear arsenal. However you could not bring yourself to admit or recognize. Toxic leadership within your command he did nothing to change that course until a fifteen sex investigation was brought forward. And you continued to endorser. You only did something about it when concerns were relays are raised about your own leadership and the investigation was not forwarded. On to your higher Echelon command which IC as a clear conflict of interest. So all of this suggest a conflict between your personal. Inclinations and your professional. Responsibilities. Their professional responsibilities associated. With being such a high ranking later and that is to make sure that those within your commander following your directive. And not not engaging and toxic leadership. I'm so this leaves me with concerns about your judgment and ability to lead in one of the highest positions in the US military. The colonel alleges that on December of the seconds 2017. Peak evening. Of that day you came to her room mrs. while you're at the Reagan national defense forum and senior value came to her room. And a sexually assaulted her element that specific allegation December 2 2017. Did to that incident happened general. That and that never Woodward did you go to her room that night. I've never been to be.

