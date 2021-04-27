Gen. Robert Abrams: 'Time is not on the Russian’s side'

ABC News' Linsey Davis speaks with retired Gen. Robert Abrams about the reported Russian seizure of Kherson, Ukraine, and the tactical challenges for Russia moving forward.

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live