Transcript for George Floyd’s casket carried in procession

Carrying the casket. How the church here in Houston. Tonight show wearing a crown being performed by as a cart record. For the family of George boys most of them wearing white today here in the and you can see. How large that group was here today and as we said before we begin. With the service today this after fifteen days. Becoming a very public headline not only here in the US but around the world that this would be a date. For the family. Remember a young man. Who grew up here in Houston in the third floor. He played football here. Who impressed his second grade teacher. His dreams of what he would be one day. We've heard about how he made his. Family members feel when they were around him. How friends. Want him remember. But it was also very clear. Byron Pitts who has put us here today. As you said there would be grief there would be a celebration. But that there would also be. A lot of talk about commitment. We heard that from the Reverend Al Sharpton who says. There will be difficulties ahead. But that the world's most certainly will continue in honor of George ward.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.