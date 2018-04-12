George H.W. Bush's dog Sully sits at his casket in US Capitol

George H.W. Bush's dog Sully sits at his casket in US Capitol Sully will stay with the Bush family at least through funeral services at the National Cathedral on Wednesday.
2:24 | 12/04/18

