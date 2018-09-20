Transcript for Georgia school bus driver allegedly forced white students to stand on a moving bus

There was when he ran for those kids to sit down Erin Shea says this picture of his two boys forced to stand on their school bus makes him furious. He was told it's due to overcrowding he believes that's not the only reason there is clear seats to the right of the students. And only the white students are being made to stand up the African American bus drivers now the focus of an investigation by rock do county schools. We spoke to chase his eleven year old son with his dad's permission about what bus rides to and from Davis middle school has been like for the past six weeks got a hold on to thing we don't all. I looked up George allowed it allows for 20% above the designed seating capacity on school buses. But some kids say attempts to sit in open seats are denied and. As I yen may get see your mind go nowhere. I reached out to the school district and they told me quote we certainly didn't take all allegations seriously and we'll give it the necessary time to completely investigate and find the facts of the situation. Other jobs in here throwing punches on the thing but says her son was punished indefinitely for just defending himself. That the bust are talking and he has us in the very front the. That no one can sit there with them they can speak to him while the investigation is under way Erin chase worries about the message getting through to children she has been referee didn't. That it's okay to do this to other kids.

