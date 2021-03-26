Transcript for Georgia signs new law overhauling state election rules

Earlier today I spoke with congresswoman Niki Mo Williams from Georgia about her take on this new lock. Take a listen. This will have an impact on why timber communities. When you look at things like when making it harder for people to request an absentee ballot. Pitting like reducing the number Dropbox is Kirk honey and taking it. A wave the local control from local counties and Halloween that Republican. Gerrymandered legislature to start at. I election results that's a problem we won that November 2 easily election we won the January get to run ops. And this is just. Republicans and George and a listing Donald Trump's big lie that there is something a lot about the Tony Tony election cycle so we know that this blow. Is a minute fit into all of the things that we stopped missed out during Jim Crow that were designed to keep people like me new voters. Black and brown voters away from the ballot box we played their roles we wine and now they're gonna change the rules. Now things like voter ID requirements apply to all voters why do you think they'll disproportionately affect black and brown voters. Still senator Hollis a man yesterday who called me about someone. Who was trying to figure out how to get an ID I think your status and who does not have. Haven't heard certificate and she needs an ID to get the birth certificate but she. Need step birth certificate to get ID and there was a catch 22 and she started bigger package she did. To the state that she was born in which is not Georgia to get that. Birth certificate so that she did he begin an ID. And these are things that disproportionately impact elderly disproportionately impact people who don't have the means to travel to wherever they were born and then. Even beyond that looking at things like you're making it harder for people to vote by mail and so people more people will be in the minds about. And I don't know of you've ever spent a summer in Georgia but is pretty hot out here and figure now criminalizing. Giving people water standing in line to vote. Enduring governor can still signing represented a part cannon knocked on his door interrupting the ceremony police then arrested her the whole thing was on video. I knew a lot to say about that video on Twitter what about that whole thing bothered you. Istar vet. The contrast. Of six white man standing around governor camp as he signed the bill into law taking a wait. The right to vote from still meeting people in the state that. Are black and brown people. And part cannon a black one and standing of the year trying to go in and watch the signing ceremony as he was restricting the rights of those in our state. And then she was arrested so. I tell people we might not be counting jelly beans in a jar but when you look at what we're going there were here in Georgia this is Jim Crow all over again. But please rest assured that here in the stout. We know how to fight Jim broke. And that means going to court and going to the federal government and that's why is still at least until that we passed HR one and get through the dynasties Bennett because it will stop. But things that are happening here in Georgia and other states across the country in its tracks and for anyone who wants to stay that the federal government should not be involved in our elections price says. Carlo always remind him that I wouldn't even have the right to vote in this country and it not bad for the. For a government. And I want to pick up a little bit on on the other part of it on your last statement which is cinnamon minority leader Mitch McConnell he says that this national voting rights Philip Democrats are proposing. Is unnecessary because he says states are not engaging in trying to suppress voters. Whatsoever he also adds that Democrats are trying to rewrite the rules of our political system. And that the bill would create an implementation nightmare that would drown state and local officials who run. Elections what's your response to that. When it amusing giving people access to the ballot box we need to have everything on the table and Mitch McConnell needs to help but figure it out okay. People in this country every Weinberg garlands of where they live. Have a right to free and they're access to the ballot and it should not matter what stage you live and how. Back free and fair access to the ballot is implement it so we definitely. Need federal protection to make sure that states who are gonna lean into the State's rights mood which we. No states rights remit to take rights away from people who look like me and it is our. Obligation or responsibility as leaders in this country to step. And make sure that everyone's constitutional rights to the ballot it's protected there are benefits so to having. Elections run on the local level as opposed to one big federal system particularly when it comes to legitimately protecting against fraud so. How do you weigh those two things and what do you think about the route general Republican argument. That these matters are really just aimed at protecting against fraud and making elections more trust where they. Again the Republicans in Georgia and indeed other battleground states are seeking a solution to the big lie that Donald Trump. Let's did that led to the insurrection on January 6 of the United States capitol and I have not seen evidence of the voter fraud actually it's been refuted time. Time and time again that there was. Election fraud in the Georgia election system in our Tony Tony cycle so. Say absolutely. Agree that we mean we're not taking away local control what we're doing it's coming up with the standard stat that's standard set of practices that. Every wine well. I'd like to make sure that everyone has access to the ballot and we can figure that we've done it before and we'll do it again turned congresswoman chemo Williams. Thanks for joining us we appreciate your time today. Thank you.

