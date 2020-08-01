Transcript for Girl loses Minnie Mouse doll after dozens of surgeries

To sum it probably looks like any old stuffed animal well loved in worn but as the tens of thousands of people who read this mini Dole's story now. It's a little girls entire world tennis team in your proof they harm. I'm she's been through everything I think. Re on a Ramirez has a condition where her brain is too big for her school at thirteen years old she's had. Forty brain surgeries and at each one mini has been by her side. A source of strength that went missing Saturday panic. Apps that I think. It's just. I was getting ready for bank and you're playing. Only I don't see here so we've retraced their steps break from the mauling please check for I mean things here. Within now viral FaceBook posts the community is stepping up in a big way have been Salem township police put out this missing sign. And at the chick filet where the dollar was last seen. We found out that multitude of this how many dollars and then. Everything was taken apart as we will do to yourself how this money inside on every single door the store posted this sign asking customers to help find me but the efforts aren't stopping there. They're also offering a pretty big reward for whoever does find the girls precious dog reports and patently or persons that did return as many now we will feed them very here. Free thinking commended practically every day three here. A replacement is an option either Disney discontinued the doll but for Triana. It wouldn't be the scene anyway everything. In Bucks County Rebecca Hendrix and channel six action news.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.